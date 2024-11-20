Walmart price target raised to $105 from $100 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Corey Tarlowe raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $105 from $100 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after the company reported a Q3 beat and raised its FY25 guidance. Same-store sales growth continues to benefit from positive transactions, unit volumes, and general merchandise trends, notes the analyst, who remains “incrementally encouraged” by Walmart’s ability to offer customers improved value and sees robust growth and share gains ahead.

