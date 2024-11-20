Walmart price target raised to $102 from $98 at Bernstein

Bernstein raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $102 from $98 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after the company reported Q3 2025 earnings with a strong beat and raise. The firm adjusts Q4 sales and EBIT to account for raised FY25 guidance, and incorporates unfavorable FX headwinds.
