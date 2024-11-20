Walmart price target raised to $100 from $92 at UBS

UBS raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $100 from $92 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Walmart is exhibiting the prospect of what’s possible for a long time to come as it clearly evolves into the next phase of its life cycle, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Walmart’s transformation is reminiscent of its shift from big boxes to supercenters, and UBS believes Walmart should remain a core, long-term holding.
