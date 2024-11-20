Walmart price target raised to $100 from $90 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $100 from $90 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said Walmart is a best idea for 2025 while acknowledging its year-to-date run. Themes of value plus tech and accelerating customer conveniences are driving share gains and EBIT growth above sales growth.

