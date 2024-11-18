Walmart price target raised to $100 from $80 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $100 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results for Big and Small Box Food Retail names. Walmart’s decade of omni-channel investments are the early stages of paying off and the stock should remain a core holding as share gains are coming across all income cohorts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

