Walmart price target raised to $100 from $80 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on Walmart (WMT) to $100 from $80 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results for Big and Small Box Food Retail names. Walmart’s decade of omni-channel investments are the early stages of paying off and the stock should remain a core holding as share gains are coming across all income cohorts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on WMT:
- Walmart price target raised to $93 from $83 at Piper Sandler
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 18 – November 21, 2024
- Walmart price target raised to $100 from $90 at Jefferies
- Walmart (WMT) Q3 Pre-Earnings: Here’s What to Expect
- Myriad Genetics expands access to at-home early fetal sex DNA test
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.