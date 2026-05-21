Walmart Posts Q1 Beat: Stock Sags as Bar Was Already Sky-High

Walmart closed out a busy week of large-cap retail earnings with a Q1 fiscal 2027 print that, by almost any objective measure, was a strong quarter — and yet shares slipped roughly 1.8% in pre-market trading on Thursday.

The Bentonville behemoth reported total revenue of $177.8 billion, up 7.3% year over year (5.9% in constant currency), and adjusted EPS of $0.66, topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $174.6 billion in revenue and $0.65 in adjusted earnings. That works out to a revenue surprise of roughly +2% and an earnings surprise of about +1.5%.

On a year-over-year basis, adjusted EPS climbed over 8% from $0.61 in the prior-year period. The negative stock reaction speaks less to the quality of the quarter than to the expectations built into the stock heading into the print — Walmart has been one of the few mega-cap retail names trading near multi-year highs, and an affirmed outlook for the full year simply was not enough to push shares higher.



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Digging Deeper into Walmart’s Results

The headline metric — Walmart U.S. comparable sales — came in at +4.1% excluding fuel, ahead of the roughly 3.9% Street consensus but a touch below the +4.5% posted in the year-ago period. More important than the absolute number, however, was the composition: transactions grew 3.0% while average ticket rose just 1.1%. That is essentially the inverse of the prior-year setup, when ticket carried most of the load.

The translation here is that Walmart is taking real traffic share rather than simply riding price inflation. In a quarter when U.S. consumer sentiment hit a fresh record low and gasoline prices spiked on Middle East tensions, the fact that more shoppers are walking into Walmart stores and clicking on Walmart.com is arguably the single most important data point in the entire retail tape this earnings season.

The high-margin flywheel that has become the heart of the Walmart bull case continues to spin faster. Global eCommerce sales jumped 26%, the global advertising business grew 37%, and membership fee revenue rose 17.4%. Walmart Connect advertising — the U.S. ad business excluding VIZIO — accelerated to +44%. These businesses don't yet move the consolidated top line meaningfully, but they carry materially higher incremental margins than the core retail operation and are increasingly the reason the market values Walmart more like an omnichannel platform than a traditional brick-and-mortar grocer.

That said, the consolidated operating income line is where the bears found something to grab. Operating income grew just 5.0% (5.1% adjusted in constant currency), which was decent in absolute terms but trailed revenue growth. Management attributed roughly 250 basis points of that gap to higher fuel costs in distribution and fulfillment. Inventory also climbed 8.9% (7.8% in constant currency), running ahead of sales growth. None of these are alarming on their own, but in aggregate they explain why a print that looked clean on the headline failed to clear the bar a richly valued stock requires.

Walmart Shares Fall as Guidance Underwhelms

Guidance was perhaps the biggest swing factor on the pre-market reaction. Walmart issued a Q2 outlook calling for net sales growth of 4% to 5%, adjusted operating income growth of 7% to 10%, and adjusted EPS of $0.72 to $0.74. Importantly, management reiterated, but did not raise, its full-year fiscal 2027 guidance of net sales growth of 3.5% to 4.5%, adjusted operating income growth of 6% to 8%, and adjusted EPS of $2.75 to $2.85.

Coming off a comp beat, double-digit growth in higher-margin businesses, and what management has clearly framed as continued share gains, the lack of a guidance raise was a small but meaningful disappointment. The company is signaling that it is preserving flexibility around an uncertain consumer backdrop and the potential for further fuel cost volatility — all reasonable, but not what bulls hoping for an early upward revision wanted to see.

The read-through to the broader retail space is significant. Walmart serves a remarkably wide cross-section of U.S. households, and management's commentary that transactions accelerated meaningfully suggests the consumer is still spending — just more deliberately, with a heightened sensitivity to value. That dynamic should continue to benefit grocery-heavy formats and the largest-scale operators while pressuring mid-tier discretionary names that lack a true price advantage.

Coming on the heels of subdued comp prints from Home Depot (+0.6%) and Lowe's (+0.6%) earlier in the week, Walmart's +4.1% U.S. comp underscores just how bifurcated the retail landscape has become: consumers are clearly prioritizing groceries, household essentials, and value-oriented general merchandise while continuing to defer big-ticket discretionary projects.

Bottom Line

Overall, this was a solid quarter from a high-quality operator that simply met an expectations bar it had spent the last year raising. Walmart's combination of accelerating transactions, scaling advertising and membership businesses, and proven omnichannel execution argues that the structural story remains very much intact, even if the near-term price reaction is unfavorable.

With the stock pulling back on the print and the full-year guide left unchanged, the setup into the back half — when easier comparisons, holiday seasonality, and continued eCommerce margin improvement should converge — looks more attractive than the pre-market tape would suggest.

The shares carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), but the underlying fundamentals continue to suggest that Walmart WMT remains one of the cleanest ways to own the U.S. consumer in an environment where consumer health itself is the central question for the entire equity market.

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