Walmart Plans To Open More Than 150 New Or Remodeled Stores In Next Five Years

January 31, 2024 — 11:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Retail chain, Walmart Inc. (WMT), Wednesday announced its plan to build more than 150 new or remodeled stores in the upcoming five years, providing hundreds of job opportunities in the respective communities.

The first two stores under this latest initiative will open in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida and Atlanta, Georgia.

The company also informed that the new stores will be sustainable, and energy-efficient and will also provide EV charging stations.

Additionally, the company plans to remodel 650 stores across 47 states and Puerto Rico, in the next 12 months.

Currently, Walmart's stock is trading at $166.19, up 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

