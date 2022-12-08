US Markets
Walmart plans to offer BNPL loans through its fintech venture - report

December 08, 2022 — 06:24 pm EST

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The fintech venture backed by Walmart Inc WMT.N is planning to launch buy now, pay later loans as soon as next year, the Information reported on Thursday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Walmart did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The retail giant last year entered a strategic partnership with investment firm Ribbit Capital to create the fintech startup, known as "One".

