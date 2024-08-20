Walmart Plans To Raise Up To $3.74 Bln In Sale Of JD.com Stake : Report

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) is seeking to raise up to $3.74 billion by selling its stake in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com Inc., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The report noted that Walmart, which owns a 5.19% stake in the e-commerce company, has offered 144.5 million shares of JD.com in the price range of US$24.85 to US$25.85 per share.

