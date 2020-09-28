Walmart picks EG Group founders, TDR Capital as winning Asda bidders - Sky News

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has selected the founders of UK petrol station operator EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital as the preferred bidders for its Asda supermarket chain, valued at 6.5 billion pounds ($8.39 billion), Sky News reported on Monday.

A deal is yet to be formally struck, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3cFkHMs)

($1 = 0.7748 pounds)

