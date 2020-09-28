US Markets
WMT

Walmart picks EG Group founders, TDR Capital as winning Asda bidders - Sky News

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Walmart Inc has selected the founders of UK petrol station operator EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital as the preferred bidders for its Asda supermarket chain, valued at 6.5 billion pounds ($8.39 billion), Sky News reported on Monday.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N has selected the founders of UK petrol station operator EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital as the preferred bidders for its Asda supermarket chain, valued at 6.5 billion pounds ($8.39 billion), Sky News reported on Monday.

A deal is yet to be formally struck, the report said. (https://bit.ly/3cFkHMs)

($1 = 0.7748 pounds)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular