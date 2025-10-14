Markets
WMT

Walmart Partners With OpenAI To Redefine The Future Of Retail Through AI

October 14, 2025 — 11:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) and OpenAI on Tuesday announced a collaboration to offer customers a new AI-powered shopping experience.

The first feature will be the ability to shop directly through ChatGPT with Instant Checkout. Through conversational commerce, where users can easily chat, shop, and check out, the partnership seeks to simplify daily tasks like meal planning or restocking necessities.

With the help of ChatGPT Enterprise and OpenAI Certifications, Walmart is increasing employee AI literacy. The company already uses AI in many areas of its operations, from product cataloging to cutting production schedules.

WMT is currently trading at $104.99, up $2.87 or 2.81 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.