Walmart, Partners Offer Free Thanksgiving Dinner For All

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT) is partnering with several companies to offer free Thanksgiving dinner to poor American families.

Ibotta, Campbell's, Butterball and Coca-Cola have all teamed up with Walmart for "The Free Thanksgiving Dinner" program which is available at Walmart while supplies last.

The free Thanksgiving dinner will include, Butterball Turkey Breast Roast; Campbell's condensed cream of mushroom soup; McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet; Great Value stuffing mix; Great Value frozen green beans; Great Value cranberry sauce; Idahoan instant mashed potatoes; French's crispy onions and a 2-liter Coke.

To get the free Thanksgiving dinner, customers will have to download the Ibotta app and click on the "Free Thanksgiving Dinner" offer and shop for the Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com. After purchasing, customers will have to scan the receipt into the Ibotta app or link their Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and they will earn cashback for the entire purchase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.