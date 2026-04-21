Walmart or Dollar General: Which Retail Stock Offers Better Prospects?

Walmart Inc. WMT and Dollar General Corporation DG are two of the biggest names in value retail, though they operate with very different scales and business models. Walmart is the global big-box leader with a massive omnichannel platform spanning stores, e-commerce, advertising and membership, while Dollar General is a small-box discount chain with deep reach into rural America and a sharper focus on everyday essentials.



What links them is that both are built around value, convenience and high-frequency traffic, making them natural peers when investors want to compare who is winning with the budget-conscious consumer.



Walmart is leaning into digital growth, delivery speed and margin-rich businesses like advertising, while Dollar General is emphasizing traffic gains, shrink improvement, store upgrades and stronger execution in discretionary categories. With both retailers competing for wallet share in an uncertain consumer environment, but taking notably different routes to growth, the WMT vs. DG matchup is a timely one for investors to watch.

The Case for Walmart

Walmart continues to be supported by the strength of its omnichannel model, which combines its vast store network with expanding digital capabilities. The company has turned its stores into fulfillment hubs, allowing it to offer faster delivery, more convenient pickup options and a better overall customer experience. This has helped sustain strong e-commerce growth while reinforcing Walmart’s competitive advantage.



Another important pillar of the story is Walmart’s ability to gain market share across a broad consumer base. While its value positioning remains especially important for lower-income households, the company is also attracting higher-income shoppers, showing that convenience, assortment and delivery speed are becoming just as important as price. This broadening customer appeal gives Walmart a stronger and more resilient demand base.



Profitability is also improving because the business mix is shifting in a favorable direction. Higher-margin areas such as advertising, membership and marketplace-related services are growing faster than the traditional retail business and are becoming more meaningful contributors to earnings. At the same time, Walmart’s investments in automation, artificial intelligence and inventory management are driving better productivity, lowering fulfillment costs and helping reduce markdown risk.



That said, the story is not without challenges. Management remains cautious on the broader macro environment, particularly as lower-income consumers continue to face pressure. Tariff uncertainty, pharmacy-related headwinds and the naturally lower-margin profile of e-commerce could still create some volatility. As digital sales become a bigger part of the mix, Walmart will need to keep improving online economics to preserve margin expansion.



Even so, the company appears well-positioned to manage these risks. Its scale, trusted brand, value leadership and growing exposure to higher-margin revenue streams provide multiple avenues for long-term growth.

The Case for Dollar General

Dollar General’s core appeal rests on a business model built for consistency. Its small-box format, convenient locations and focus on everyday essentials give it a steady role in the shopping habits of value-oriented consumers, especially in rural and underserved markets. This positioning matters because it supports frequent trips, resilient demand and a customer base that tends to prioritize low prices and convenience across economic cycles.



What makes the story more compelling now is that the business is improving from the inside out. Management has made visible progress in stabilizing operations, reducing shrink, tightening inventory and improving store execution. Those changes are important because they directly support gross margin, in-stock levels and working capital efficiency.



At the same time, Dollar General is broadening its earnings base through higher-margin opportunities such as non-consumables, retail media and digital engagement while still leaning on its core consumables business to drive traffic. Its remodel programs, new store format and supply-chain productivity efforts should further strengthen unit economics over time.



The company also has room to grow without needing a dramatic change in strategy. It continues to add stores, invest in existing locations and expand its reach through delivery, digital tools and selective international growth. The combination of store growth, operational improvement and margin expansion gives the model multiple ways to improve.



There are still risks. The customer base remains financially stretched, cost pressures can resurface, and some efficiency gains may come more gradually from here. Even so, the company appears to be operating from a firmer base, with healthier execution, a more balanced merchandise mix and a clearer path to steady, more profitable growth over time.

How Does the Zacks Consensus Estimate Compare for WMT & DG?

Analysts’ earnings expectations for Walmart have remained steady in recent weeks, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate for both the current and next fiscal year unchanged over the past 30 days. However, these consensus estimates imply year-over-year growth of 9.5% and 12.5%, respectively.





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Wall Street analysts have expressed confidence in Dollar General by raising their earnings estimates. Over the past 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal years has risen by a couple of cents to $7.28 and $7.99 per share, respectively. These estimates indicate year-over-year growth rates of 6.3% and 9.8%, respectively.



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WMT & DG: A Look at Past-Year Stock Performance

Over the past year, shares of Walmart have rallied 38.4%, while Dollar General has soared 32.3% — both surpassing the Zacks Retail – Wholesale sector’s return of 26.7% in the same time frame.



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WMT vs. DG: A Peek Into Stock Valuation

Walmart’s forward P/E of 42.97, above its one-year median of 36.86, suggests investors are paying a premium for its scale, resilience and stronger long-term growth profile. Dollar General’s forward P/E of 17.04, slightly below its one-year median of 17.84, reflects a more cautious view tied to execution and consumer-related risks, though it also leaves more room for upside if performance improves.



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WMT vs. DG: Which Stock Looks Better?

Both Walmart and Dollar General remain well-positioned to benefit from value-focused consumer trends, but they offer different strengths at this stage. Walmart stands out for its scale, consistent execution and ability to generate growth from multiple higher-margin businesses, making it the more dependable and fundamentally stronger option in the current environment. Dollar General, on the other hand, is becoming more compelling as its operational recovery gains traction and its core business shows signs of renewed stability. Overall, Walmart looks like the better bet now, while Dollar General is emerging as an improving story with growing potential if it continues to execute well.



Both Walmart and Dollar General currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.