Walmart Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 80% of traders were bullish, while 10% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $282,187, and 4 were calls, valued at $239,404.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $100.0 for Walmart during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 2322.14, with a total volume reaching 5,109.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $100.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.8 $7.9 $100.00 $94.8K 6.1K 120 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/28/25 $1.82 $1.53 $1.64 $94.00 $71.4K 413 476 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $21.35 $20.1 $21.35 $80.00 $64.7K 368 30 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $100.00 $54.4K 1.0K 83 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $5.4 $4.95 $5.05 $100.00 $49.9K 3.7K 145

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

In light of the recent options history for Walmart, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Walmart Currently trading with a volume of 1,663,052, the WMT's price is down by -0.75%, now at $95.26. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $113.4.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $118. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $115. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $120. * An analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $100. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $114.

