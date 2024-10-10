Walmart Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $126,010, and 5 were calls, valued at $848,898.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $42.5 and $85.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 4280.0, with a total volume reaching 2,280.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $42.5 to $85.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $38.35 $38.2 $38.2 $42.50 $382.0K 500 100 WMT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $36.15 $35.85 $36.0 $45.00 $360.0K 231 100 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.65 $11.5 $11.59 $70.00 $45.8K 10.1K 40 WMT PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/25/24 $1.07 $1.07 $1.07 $80.00 $42.8K 5.9K 412 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.13 $1.06 $1.06 $80.00 $42.4K 5.9K 412

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,336,633, with WMT's price down by -0.49%, positioned at $80.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 40 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $92.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $98. * An analyst from Melius Research downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $95. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $92. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $88. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $90.

