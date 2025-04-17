Markets
WMT

Walmart Opens Major Jacksonville Distribution Center To Serve Southeast And Puerto Rico

April 17, 2025 — 02:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced on Thursday the opening of a new 1-million-square-foot distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida.

The facility supports 18 Sam's Club locations across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and seven in Puerto Rico, and also distributes imported goods to four Southeastern U.S. centers.

JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace highlighted Jacksonville's growing role as a logistics hub. Facility GM Frank Herrera emphasized the center's job creation and Walmart's long-term community commitment.

New full-time roles come with comprehensive benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) match, paid time off, and access to company-funded education.

Walmart marked the opening with $5,000 grants to local nonprofits and noted over $122 million in Florida donations in fiscal 2024.

WMT is currently trading at $93.65 or 2.70% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.