Walmart Opens Major Jacksonville Distribution Center To Serve Southeast And Puerto Rico

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced on Thursday the opening of a new 1-million-square-foot distribution center in Jacksonville, Florida.

The facility supports 18 Sam's Club locations across Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and seven in Puerto Rico, and also distributes imported goods to four Southeastern U.S. centers.

JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace highlighted Jacksonville's growing role as a logistics hub. Facility GM Frank Herrera emphasized the center's job creation and Walmart's long-term community commitment.

New full-time roles come with comprehensive benefits, including health coverage, 401(k) match, paid time off, and access to company-funded education.

Walmart marked the opening with $5,000 grants to local nonprofits and noted over $122 million in Florida donations in fiscal 2024.

WMT is currently trading at $93.65 or 2.70% higher on the NYSE.

