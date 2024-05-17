News & Insights

Walmart Opens Fulfillment Centre In Greencastle, Pennsylvania

May 17, 2024 — 11:31 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) Friday announced the opening of a high tech Fulfillment Center in Greencastle, Pennsylvania. This next generation 1.5 million square-foot facility will enable to fulfill more orders, more quickly, the company noted.

The Greencastle fulfillment center will have a combination of people, technology and machine learning together to achieve faster shipping and delivery.

The center will be home to more than 1,000 Walmart associates.

