Walmart Opens First Market Fulfillment Center In Arkansas

May 22, 2023 — 10:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Walmart opened its first high-tech Market Fulfillment Center in Arkansas.

The retail giant said the Market fulfillment centers will significantly increase the number of orders the store is able to fulfill in a day, promising faster fulfillment with lower substitutions. Walmart+ members have even more to look forward to with free unlimited delivery.

The market fulfillment center in Bentonville, Arkansas is the first in the state. It's the second nationwide, with the first being a proof of concept located at Store #2142 in Salem, New Hampshire.

Walmart plans to continue opening market fulfillment centers in select stores in the coming years.

