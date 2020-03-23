Walmart Opens Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Sites

Leveraging its capabilities as the largest store-front retailer in the U.S., Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has been a leader in many ways during the current COVID-19 crisis. Its newest endeavor is the opening of two COVID-19 testing sites in the Chicago area in partnership with federal, state, and local officials.

How it works

Announced last week and put into effect on Sunday, the arrangement has testing sites set up in the parking lots of two Walmart shopping centers in the Chicago area.

Image source: Walmart.

Right now the sites are only available to emergency and health workers such as doctors, nurses, and first responders, who are more exposed to the coronavirus in their efforts to help the public.

Del Sloneker, COO of Walmart U.S. Health & Wellness, said in a statement, "We are extremely grateful to every doctor, nurse, pharmacist, EMT and other health and emergency professional who is selflessly supporting the response."

The sites are staffed by workers from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as well as Walmart pharmacists. These locations are the center of a pilot program to see how Walmart can assist in curbing the spread of the virus and keep health workers safe.

Keeping everyone safe

All workers at the sites will wear protective gear so as not to compromise themselves or anyone else in the parking lots. People coming through the site to be tested will remain in their cars for the entire process.

Walmart is looking to scale the program to other stores and areas of the country after the pilot yields data about best practices.

Leading by example

Walmart has hired thousands of workers to fill demand during the current situation and had pledged bonuses and pay hikes for employees. Walmart stock has kept fairly steady as sales increase and the company takes a leading role in dealing with the crisis.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.