Walmart On Track To Hire 250,000 Military Veterans By 2020

(RTTNews) - Walmart said it has hired more than 243,000 military veterans nationwide since 2013 and remains ahead of schedule to meet its goal of hiring 250,000 military veterans by the end of 2020.

The retail giant introduced the Veterans Welcome Home Commitment on Memorial Day 2013, as part of its commitment to service members and their families.

The company's initial goal was to hire 100,000 veterans. Two years later, the company revised up the number to 250,000 by the end of 2020.

Walmart has since hired more than 243,000 veterans as part of its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment. Of those hired, the company promoted more than 39,000 veterans to jobs with greater responsibility and higher pay.

Walmart introduced the Military Spouse Career Connection or MSCC program in 2018, as a complement to its Veterans Welcome Home Commitment.

In the twelve months since then, the retailer has hired more than 14,000 military spouses and remains the largest U.S. company offering hiring preference to military spouses.

"Last year, we decided to address the high unemployment rate among military spouses, by launching the Military Spouse Career Connection. Military spouses are capable and qualified for a variety of jobs offered by Walmart and Sam's Club, and we wanted many more of them to join our family," said Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner.

According to the Department of Defense Military Spouse Employment Partnership, 77 percent of military spouses want or need work, but face obstacles in finding and maintaining employment due to the frequent relocation of their active duty spouses.

As part of celebrating Veterans Day, Walmart named Brynt Parmeter as new senior director of military programs and announced a $225,000 grant from the Walmart Foundation to Operation Homefront.

