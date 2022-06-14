Markets
Walmart Offers Miranda Lambert's Wanda June Home Collection

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. announced its latest exclusive home collaboration with Miranda Lambert, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year and three-time GRAMMY winner.

Wanda June Home by Miranda Lambert is now available only at Walmart.com at incredible prices. Lambert's home goods collection, Wanda June, is designed to help create a warm, comfortable, casual gathering place where everyone can feel at home.

Starting Tuesday, Wanda June Home will offer more than 80 kitchen, bar, tabletop and home dcor items priced from $12.97-$170, with most pieces under $30.

The inaugural collection is designed to mix, match and collect, with tabletop essentials inspired by Lambert's own Southwestern retro farm kitchen. These include Vintage Stripe Porcelain Dish Set at $39.97, fun and feisty barware, including the Saucy Sippers Stainless Steel Stemless Set at $20.98, and home dcor that features Lambert's take on Southern charm - the Jersey Knit Fringe Pillows at $20.88, among others.

Following the inaugural collection, new Wanda June Home items and collections will drop seasonally.

Walmart offers other portfolio of popular exclusive product lines, including Beautiful by Drew Barrymore, Gap Home, The Home Edit, The Pioneer Woman, Queer Eye and My Texas House.

Lambert's clothing and cowboy boot collection, Idyllwind, is a private-label brand sold at all Boot Barn stores nationwide.

