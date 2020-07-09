Walmart Offers Easy, Contact-free Shopping For Back-to-school Essentials

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart announced that back-to-school essentials are available at its stores with easy, contact-free shopping options.

The announcement comes as the Trump administration initiated a campaign to press state authorities to reopen schools for Fall semester, even as COVID-19 pandemic is spreading out of control in the United States. Schools across the country remain shut since March over coronavirus concerns, with teaching continuing online.

In a statement, Walmart Vice President, School and Office Supplies, Scott Bayles, said the retailer offers a variety of convenient shopping options for all favorite back-to-school gear and supplies at everyday low prices.

"Going back to school might be different this year, but together, we'll ace it", Bayles said.

Walmart exclusively offers Crayola Colors of the World Crayons, a new line of crayons to represent the growing diversity in the world amid the ongoing protests against racial injustice. The 32-pack of crayons includes 24 specially formulated crayons representing global skin tones, as well as four hair and four eye color crayons.

In the designated "teacher section" in stores and online, teachers and parents can find all supplies for classroom, including new classroom décor and staples.

The company also offers more sustainable paper products in its U.S. stores.

As almost all students are continuing their studies online following coronavirus-related lockdown restrictions, Walmart offers helpful tools for virtual learning for kids of all ages. The company has partnered with top brands like ABC Mouse, PBS Kids, Disney, Crayola and Sylvan Learning to offer workbooks and online content to help kids continue their education from home.

During the present challenging times, the company offers contactless pickup and delivery services for more than 160,000 items as soon as the same day, Express Delivery to get a broad array of items delivered within two hours, and free NextDay Delivery or Free Two-Day Delivery on online orders over $35.

By using Walmart Pay on the Walmart app, the customers can also make contactless payment in stores.

