Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Expands Home Delivery of Prescription Drugs

Discount retailer Walmart (WMT) has announced plans to expand its trial of prescription drug home delivery in the U.S.

Delivery of prescription medications direct to customers’ doorsteps is currently available in a handful of states—South Carolina, Wisconsin, New York, Nevada, Missouri and Arkansas. However the home delivery option will expand to 49 states by the end of January 2025, said Walmart.

The only state that will not get in on the action is North Dakota, as state laws prevent such deliveries. Walmart’s chief e-commerce officer, Tom Ward, noted that prescription drug delivery was the most demanded feature from customers.

Return-to-Office Mandate at Walmart

In other Walmart news, a return-to-office (RTO) mandate has cost the company a key executive. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Cheryl Ainoa declared that she had no interest in moving to Bentonville, Arkansas as her job would now require, and is leaving the company. Aiona will remain in her current position until February 2025.

Is Walmart Stock a Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on WMT stock based on 27 Buys and three Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 53.41% rally in its share price over the past year, the average WMT price target of $74.11 per share implies 9.18% downside risk.

See more WMT analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.