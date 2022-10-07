Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.56

The board of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.56 on the 3rd of January, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. Based on this payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 1.7%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Walmart's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 112% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 47.3% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 30% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Walmart Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $1.59 total annually to $2.24. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Walmart has only grown its earnings per share at 4.1% per annum over the past five years. Walmart is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Our Thoughts On Walmart's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Walmart's payments are rock solid. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Walmart that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Walmart not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

