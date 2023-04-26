News & Insights

Walmart Mexico's profit edges up as it adds new stores

April 26, 2023 — 05:34 pm EDT

Written by Carolina Pulice for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - Walmart's Mexico unit WALMEX.MX on Wednesday posted a 3.7% rise in its net profit for the first three months of 2023, rising to 11.5 billion pesos ($639 million), as it expanded its footprint with 12 new stores over the quarter.

The company, known as Walmex, posted a first quarter revenue up 9.7% from a year earlier, landing at 206.07 billion pesos.

Walmex's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) meanwhile grew 7.7% to 22.31 billion pesos, with same-store sales up 12.4% in Central America and 8.7% in Mexico.

"New stores contributed 1.4% to total sales growth," Walmex said in a statement.

($1 = 18.0201 pesos at end-March)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle and Sarah Morland)

