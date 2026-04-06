Walmart Marketplace Gains Traction: What Does it Mean for Margins?

Walmart Inc.’s WMT marketplace momentum is emerging as a meaningful structural lever within its e-commerce model. The platform is expanding steadily, with marketplace sales increasing about 20% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by rising seller participation and increased use of Walmart Fulfillment Services, which reached 52%.



The key significance lies in how this growth is shaping margins indirectly. Third-party assortment allows Walmart to expand selection without carrying inventory, which helps reduce markdown exposure and improves working capital efficiency. This is particularly relevant as inventory growth has been well below the pace of sales, reflecting tighter control and a better balance between owned and third-party goods.



At the same time, marketplace scale is reinforcing other higher-margin streams within the ecosystem. As more sellers and products come onto the platform, this drives greater engagement across digital channels, supporting growth in advertising and membership income. These areas are already contributing meaningfully to profitability and are becoming more important as e-commerce penetration rises.



Apart from this, higher seller adoption of fulfillment services improves network utilization and helps spread fixed logistics costs more efficiently, supporting overall e-commerce economics.



Walmart remains focused on expanding its marketplace rather than maximizing profits from it at present. The current focus is on expanding assortment, onboarding sellers and driving category depth. Overall, third-party is already helping margins, but mainly as part of Walmart’s broader shift toward a more efficient and digitally driven business model.

What Do the Latest Metrics Say About Walmart?

Walmart, which competes with Costco Wholesale Corporation COST and Target Corporation TGT, has seen its shares rally 50.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 47.5% growth. Shares of Costco and Target have gained 11.8% and 27.6%, respectively, in the aforementioned period.



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From a valuation standpoint, Walmart's forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio stands at 42.59, higher than the industry’s 38.86. The company is trading at a premium to Target (with a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.83), while trading at a discount to Costco (47.18).



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Walmart’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings per share implies year-over-year growth of 5% and 9.5%, respectively.



Walmart currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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