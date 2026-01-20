Markets
WMT

Walmart Marketplace Expands Into Musical Instruments With Premium Musical Instrument Shop

January 20, 2026 — 09:22 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Walmart Inc.'s (WMT) Walmart Marketplace announced the launch of Premium Musical Instrument Shop, an exclusive designation of the most respected brands in the music industry, marking the company's expansion into professional-grade musical instruments and accessories.

Notably, the Premium Musical Instrument Shop will debut alongside Walmart Marketplace's presence at the 2026 NAMM Show.

The new digital storefront will feature a curated selection of guitars, amplifiers, pedals, drum accessories, strings, gig bags, and other music essentials.

In the pre-market hours, WMT is trading at $119.31, down 0.33 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.