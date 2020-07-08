Walmart makes new push into healthcare with insurance business

July 8 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N is making its latest move into the healthcare space with its own insurance business, the company said on its website.

The world's largest retailer has created an insurance agency under the name "Walmart Insurance Services LLC" and is looking to hire agents in the Dallas area to sell Medicare insurance, starting in August, according to a post on its careers page.

Walmart currently operates four health centers in the United States, which give low-priced medical healthcare services such as dental care and counseling for customers.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Aditya Soni)

