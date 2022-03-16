US Markets
Walmart looks to hire 50,000 U.S. workers by April end- WSJ

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JOSE CABEZAS

Walmart Inc is looking to hire around 50,000 workers in the United States by the end of next month as the U.S. retail giant expands its business in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Many of the new hires will fill roles at its stores, but the Sam's Club parent also plans on adding staff to new business areas such as health and wellness as well as advertising, the report added, citing Walmart Chief People Officer Donna Morris.

Walmart did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

