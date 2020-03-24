Walmart Looking To Hire More People

(RTTNews) - Retail giant Walmart (WMT) has announced plans to hire 150,000 employees to fill roles across its supply chain, including in distribution and fulfillment centers.

The retailer would be hiring 150,000 associates, and these include full-time, part-time and temporary positions in distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

"Our supply chain associates have been so vital to Walmart's ability to serve customers and communities during this time, and I am so proud of every one of them," said Greg Smith, Walmart's head of supply chain. "We're growing, expanding and looking for more people who want to make a difference providing for customers."

A person can apply online, get hired and begin working in a fulfillment center or distribution center in as little as 24 hours.

There is a temporary $2/hour pay increase for all hourly associates working in Walmart's e-commerce fulfillment centers, from now through Memorial Day. The business is also offering a $250 referral bonus to fulfilment center associates who refer a new hire. The newly hired associate also receives a $250 referral bonus.

