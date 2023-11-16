News & Insights

US Markets
WMT

Walmart lifts targets as shoppers pick low-priced groceries for the holiday

Credit: REUTERS/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

November 16, 2023 — 07:00 am EST

Written by Siddharth Cavale and Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Walmart WMT.N raised its annual sales and profit forecast on Thursday for the second straight quarter, signaling a strong start to the holiday season.

The strong demand for low-priced products from groceries to clothing and gifts, coupled with better in-stock levels, has helped Walmart take more market share from other retailers - including dollar stores - in recent months.

Walmart now expects fiscal 2024 earnings per share of between $6.40 and $6.48, up from its prior forecast of $6.36 to $6.46.

It sees comparable sales for the full year rising in a range of 5% to 5.5%, compared with an increase of between 4% and 4.5% estimated previously.

"We're excited to get an early start to the holiday season," CEO Doug McMillon said.

Walmart's bigger focus on groceries has also provided a bulwark against the broad slowdown in discretionary spending - more than half of the company's merchandise comprises of food, and other daily essentials, while at rival Target TGT.N discretionary goods take up a majority of the shelf space.

Profit margins have also improved for Walmart - rising 32 basis points in the third quarter, as the company takes less clearance compared to last year when an inventory glut had forced margin-sapping promotions. Easing supply chain costs have also helped.

The retailer's upbeat forecast echoes that of Target, which on Wednesday projected fourth-quarter earnings above estimates thanks to tighter inventory control.

Walmart is also doubling down on holiday merchandise across a wide range of price points to attract inflation-hit customers looking to make Christmas purchases on a budget. For instance, gift baskets on the Walmart U.S. website cost from as little as about $15 all the way up to nearly $140.

Comparable sales, or sales at Walmart's U.S. stores open at least a year, rose 4.9% in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, excluding fuel, above estimates of 3.35%. Online sales at Walmart rose 15%.

The company posted an adjusted profit of $1.53 per share in the third quarter. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.52 per share.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in New York and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT
TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.