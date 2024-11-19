News & Insights

Markets
WMT

Walmart Lifts Annual Outlook, Pre-Market Stock Up

November 19, 2024 — 07:34 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Tuesday revised up its full-year earnings and sales growth guidance.

The retailer now expects adjusted income per share of $2.42 to $2.47, higher than earlier guidance of $2.35 to $2.43 per share.

On average, 39 analysts, polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $2.45 per share, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales growth is now anticipated to be 4.8 percent to 5.1 percent, compared with the previous guidance of 3.75 percent to 4.75 percent. WMT was up by 4.06 percent at $87.49 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.