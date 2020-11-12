Markets
WMT

Walmart Launches New Pet Care Services - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) has launched Walmart Pet Care - an omnichannel pet care offering, which includes Walmart Pet Insurance and pet care services like dog-walking and pet sitting.

Pet Insurance is an insurance solution in collaboration with Petplan under which Walmart customers can save up to 10% on their policies and can sign-up for an insurance plan that provides coverage for veterinary fees due to accident, injury or illness, including chronic and hereditary conditions.

Walmart Pet Care will also include new pet sitting and dog walking services through Rover.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular