Walmart Launches Drone Delivery Service In Phoenix

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) has launched its drone delivery service for select customers in the Phoenix market.

The company on Thursday announced that the new delivery option will be fulfilled from 4 stores, "making it easier than ever for customers to grab those last-minute gifts."

The retail giant had previously announced its plans to expand its DroneUp network to reach four million additional households across 6 states, including Arizona.

"Drone delivery makes it possible for our customers to shop those last-minute or forgotten items with ease, in a package that's frankly really cool. Being on the forefront of that innovation at Walmart is something we're proud of," said Vik Gopalakrishnan, vice president, innovation & automation, Walmart U.S. "It may seem like a futuristic option, but it's giving our customers what they've always wanted, and that's time back to focus on what is most important to them."

