Walmart Launches an Alliance With Western Union

Forging a new partnership as it continues its expansion into a wide variety of services, retail giant Walmart (NYSE: WMT) announced today it has a new deal with financial services company Western Union (NYSE: WU) to offer the latter's worldwide money transfers at its American stores. The service will become available sometime this spring, rolled out over an unspecified amount of time until it is offered at 4,700 locations.

Walmart's vice president for financial services Wilbert Noronha said in a press release that the new partnership is part of the company's push to be "a place [customers] trust for their financial needs" and not just a shopping destination.

Image source: Getty Images.

The company has been expanding its range of services aggressively over the past year since its rivalry with Amazon went into high gear. Jockeying for a share of the new business the two enormous retailers have gained from COVID-19 and the destruction of American small businesses caused by lockdowns, Walmart has several finance-related projects underway in addition to grocery delivery and the Walmart+ subscription program initiatives. One of these is a fintech start-up slated to be launched in cooperation with venture capital firm Ribbit Capital.

For its part, Western Union saw its revenue fall 4% year over year to $1.5 billion for the third quarter of 2020, because of the pandemic's effects. But its digital revenue jumped 45% for the quarter. Adjusted earnings per share rose sharply, reaching $0.57, compared to the $0.49 in the year-ago quarter, thanks to Western Union's productivity initiatives.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart Inc.

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Rhian Hunt has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon and short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.