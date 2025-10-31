Markets
WMT

Walmart Launches AI-Powered Tools To Enhance Holiday Shopping Experience

October 31, 2025 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), Friday announced five new, AI-powered shopping experiences for the holiday season.

To be available this weekend, the newly launched tools aim to enhance the visibility of items for sale in local Walmart store, help customers to view the item's location and availability in the store, create and save gift ideas, and allow shoppers to compare prices.

Walmart's GenAI-powered digital assistant, Sparky, will help customers to plan parties, whereas AI-generated summaries will synthesize product descriptions and reviews into short, digestible audio clips.

Tracy Poulliot, SVP, Shopping Experiences, Walmart U.S., commented, "Whether customers are holiday shopping in our stores or from the comfort of home, we're giving them the tools to check off their lists quicker and easier than ever before. And they're loving it — when they use the app while they shop in stores, they spend 25 percent more on average than on trips when they don't use the app."

In the pre-market hours, WMT is trading at $101.86, down 0.36 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.