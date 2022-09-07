US Markets
Walmart latest to tap bond market with $5 bln offerings

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N will raise $5 billion in bond offerings, joining a host of big retailers and restaurant chains to tap the debt market ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's next potential rate move.

A company filing showed on Wednesday that its bonds will be due between 2025 and 2052 and have a coupon rate of between 3.9% and 4.5%.

The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting is scheduled for September 20-21, where the Fed is expected to decide on whether to go for another 75bp rate increase.

IFR reported on Tuesday that at least 19 investment-grade bond deals were expected to price, as issuers and investors get ready for what is expected to be a busy post-Labor Day session.

Target Corp TGT.Nis offering $1 billion in notes due 2032, while McDonald's Corp MCD.Nis offering about $1.5 billion in two-part bonds due 2052 and 2032, the companies disclosed in separate filings on Tuesday.

Separately, Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N also announced the pricing of a four-part notes offering at $4.75 billion and Dollar General DG.N priced four-part senior notes worth $2.3 billion.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath and Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Anil D'Silva)

