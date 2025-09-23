Walmart To Kick Off Holiday Season With Early Deals On Oct. 7-12

(RTTNews) - In preparation for the upcoming holiday season, retail behemoth Walmart, Inc. is bringing tens of thousands of deals with early savings, starting October 7 through 12.

While membership is not required for the first deals event of the season, Walmart+ members will get exclusive early access starting October 6 at 7 p.m. ET, and shoppers can enjoy fast delivery and in-store convenience all week long.

The original Walmart Deals across various categories will be running October 7 at 12 a.m. ET through October 12.

For an entire week, shoppers can save across tens of thousands of items — online on their schedules and budgets, in the Walmart app and in stores across the United States.

Customers will also have access to same-day delivery, early morning delivery starting at 6 a.m., and Express Delivery in as little as 30 minutes.

According to the firm, October has become a critical starting point for holiday prep, with families shop for everyday essentials, and décor, among others.

In its deals event, the firm is offering early savings in categories including toys, fashion, electronics, home, seasonal décor, food, beauty and more.

Shoppers will find tens of thousands of deals, with savings of up to 50%, across Walmart-exclusive items, special buys and top national and private brands.

In toys, Hot Wheels Mario Kart Bowser's Castle Track Set, LEGO Harry Potter Buckbeak, Monster High Frankie Stein Make-A-Monser Pet Doll, as well as Pokemon Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions Elite Trainer Box are available with significant savings.

Fashion offers include Walmart exclusive of Free Assembly Women's and Women's Plus Cozy Yarn Welt Pocket Cable Cardigan Sweater, while Electronics include Walmart exclusive of ASUS 16" R7 4050 16/512 Gaming Laptop for $400.00.

The offers are also available in Home, Seasonal Decor, Food, and Beauty, among others.

Customers can also shop with ease using Sparky, Walmart's AI-powered shopping assistant to discover unique gift ideas, quickly comparing options and more.

