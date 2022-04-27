Walmart Just Doubled Its Gas Discount for Rewards Members

These days, living costs are soaring due to inflation, and consumers are increasingly seeking ways to save on everyday expenses. Throw in sky-high gas prices -- a byproduct of the Ukraine conflict -- and it's easy to see why consumers' credit card tabs keep rising.

One option for eking out savings on living costs is to sign up for Walmart+. At an annual cost of $98 (which is discounted compared to its monthly rate of $12.95), the service offers perks like free shipping for online purchases, free grocery delivery, and discounts on prescriptions.

Walmart is known for its competitive price points. Often, its prices are lower than its competitors, like Amazon.

But not everybody has easy access to Walmart. Those in rural areas might have to drive 40 miles to get to their nearest superstore. And with fuel costs so high, that may not be an economical way to shop.

That's where Walmart+ comes in. The $98 annual fee might more than make up for itself if it saves consumers numerous trips to the store and multiple trips to the pump.

But that's not the only way Walmart+ members can reap savings on gas prices. Now, Walmart is introducing a new incentive that could make gas even more affordable.

Extra perks at the pump

Beginning this week, Walmart+ members will be able to save up to $0.10 per gallon at more than 14,000 gas stations across the country. To be clear, gas savings isn't a new Walmart+ perk. But now, Walmart is offering consumers double the savings at the pump if they subscribe to Walmart+.

On April 26, the average gas for a gallon of gas was $4.13 on a national level, according to AAA. That represents an increase of over 43% from a year prior.

Granted, there's been more demand for gas in general this spring than last spring. These days, more people are reporting to offices, whereas at this time last year, many were still working remotely. So that's no doubt driving gas prices up.

But the main reason gas costs are soaring is the impact of the Ukraine invasion. And since that conflict hardly seems like it's on the verge of being settled, consumers may be in for many more weeks of sky-high fill-ups.

As such, those who have been on the fence about joining Walmart+ may want to consider a membership. This especially applies to those who drive often, or who have vehicles that aren't very fuel-efficient.

Should you sign up for Walmart+?

There are reasons to join Walmart+ outside of the gas savings, so it could pay to sign up even if you don't have a car. But ultimately, you'll need to ask yourself if the savings you think you'll reap are enough to make up for that $98 annual fee.

If you don't tend to do a lot of shopping at Walmart, Walmart+ may not be worth it. Plus, if you already have a subscription to Amazon Prime and are happy with it, you may not need to pay for an additional service offering a primary benefit of free shipping.

Ultimately, there are ways you can save on gas costs without joining Walmart+, like paying in cash rather than swiping your credit card (if there’s a cash discount available) and researching local gas prices before filling up. But if you're planning to sign up for Walmart+ anyway, you can now look forward to additional savings in the course of filling up your car.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman owns Amazon. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.