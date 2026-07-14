Walmart Just Declared Its 53rd Dividend Increase. Here's How Much $10,000 Invested Pays Annually.

Key Points

Walmart has raised its dividend annually for more than five decades.

Its yield has come down as the stock outperforms.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart ›

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) isn't your typical dividend stock, since it's been acting like a growth stock lately. It's underperforming this year, but it's beaten the market over the past three years, gaining 128% versus 76% for the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC).

However, it is indeed a great dividend stock, and it's a Dividend King, which means it has raised its dividend for at least 50 years straight. 2026 is the 53rd year of raising the dividend annually.

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Walmart's dividend yield isn't high, though, especially at its higher price. It has steadily decreased from a high of 3% 10 years ago to 0.85% today.

At its recent price, $10,000 gets you 87 shares, and Walmart pays $0.99 per share as of the new raise, up from $0.94 last year, so 87 shares only get you $86.13 in annual dividends. That's not much, which is why $10,000 isn't enough for a retirement portfolio, but it's reliable passive income that will grow every year and can be a solid component of a larger dividend portfolio.

In Walmart's case, unlike many dividend stocks that offer value in place of growth, you also have the potential for high gains. If you'd invested $10,000 in Walmart stock three years ago, you'd have $22,000 today, more than double your investment, and you'd also have been paid dividends along the way.

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Jennifer Saibil has positions in Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.