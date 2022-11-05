Walmart Just Announced These 8 Black Friday Deals That Start November 7

Walmart is well-known for offering amazing bargains on Black Friday and this year is no different. The big-name retailer has just released a new ad announcing dozens of deals on a wide variety of items ranging from computers to household goods and more.

The great news is, you may not even have to wait until after Thanksgiving to take advantage of some of these bargains. They start as early as Nov. 7 for Walmart+ members. Of course, if you aren't a part of this program, you can still break out your credit cards and buy many items at great prices starting on Black Friday.

Here are some of the best holiday deals Walmart has on offer, as well as some info on how to take advantage.

1. A discounted Samsung Soundbar

Walmart is offering a special price on the Samsung 2.1 channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer. If you're hoping to upgrade the audio of your television, this is a great bargain with the price dropping from its usual $149 all the way down to $99. This would pair well with some amazing TV deals from Costco if you are really hoping to create an optimum viewing experience in the comfort of your own home.

2. Deep discounts on televisions

If you'd prefer to get all your Black Friday shopping done at one store, you can find plenty of great bargains on televisions at Walmart as well. In fact, there are savings on sets of all sizes, including a TCL 55" Class 4K Smart Roku TV for just $188 and an LG 65” TV for $398.

3. A Chromebook for a price that can't be beat

If you are hoping for the ultimate deal on a zippy little laptop with good reviews, the HP 11.6" Chromebook that Walmart is offering may be just what you're looking for.

Regularly priced at $98, you can bring this item home for just $79 starting Nov. 7. You'll enjoy 32GB of storage along with an AMD A4-9120C processor and 4 GB of memory. This should be more than enough for internet browsing and most apps you'd want to operate.

4. Ultimate savings on home cleaning devices

If you want a cleaner house for the upcoming holiday entertaining season, Walmart has you covered. There are numerous bargains to be had on items that help you clean your floors, including a Shark E-Z Robot Vacuum for $258 if you want a more hands-off approach or a Shark® Pet Cordless Vacuum for $144 if you prefer to clean the old-fashioned way.

5. Treats for kids, tweens, and teens

For parents looking to shop for their kids and cross some items off their Christmas lists, you can find plenty of great deals on toys that will provide hours of entertainment. A five-pack of LOL Surprise Tweens dolls can be had for just $70, or if superheroes are more your thing, you can also get a Marvel Spider-Man 3-Pack for $20. A PAW Patrol, Al’s Deluxe Big Truck Toy with Moveable Claw Arm and Accessories for just $20 might be a holiday favorite as well.

Other top Black Friday deals

In addition to these amazing items, Walmart has also announced featured deals on:

A Roku 4K Streaming Stick with Voice Remote and TV Controls for $20

A Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine for $199

Airpods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case for $159

Check out these items and more starting Nov. 7 so you can get some of your holiday shopping done early.

