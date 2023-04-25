Walmart Is Giving Away 20,000 One-Year Plus Memberships For Mother’s Day — Here’s How to Enter

If recent trends hold to form, there will be around 300,000 live births in the United States in May 2023, based on data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Up to 20,000 of those new moms will get free one-year Walmart+ memberships — a nearly $2 million value — as part of the retailer’s new “Mother of All Savings Memberships” campaign.

In an announcement on April 24, Walmart said the memberships, valued at $98 each, will be distributed to moms who give birth in hospitals nationwide during the month of May.

The campaign is designed to help new moms save time and money by using Walmart+, which offers everything from video streaming and free store delivery to discount prices and Walmart rewards. It’s also a way to help celebrate Mother’s Day, which falls on May 14 this year.

“Walmart+ brings together benefits that will help save moms precious time,” Seth Dallaire, Walmart’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer, revealed in a press release “To celebrate moms we’ve committed to gifting 20,000 Walmart+ memberships to some of our most important customers, making life a little easier for them.”

Walmart will partner on the membership giveaway with the Pampers Hospital Gift Program, which provides gift bags for patients who have recently delivered a baby. This May, each gift bag will include a reusable fabric bag, coupons, a Pampers Sensitive Wipes six-count sample, newborn literature and a free one-year Walmart+ membership (while supplies last).

“Through Pampers partnerships with hospitals, we have an opportunity to support and care for new parents right from the beginning of their journey from hospital to home,” said Marty Vanderstelt, senior vice president, P&G North America Baby Care.

Here are some of the perks and benefits that come with a Walmart+ membership, according to the press release:

Free delivery from your store: New moms can get fresh groceries, diapers and more at the usual in-store prices but with no delivery fee.

New moms can get fresh groceries, diapers and more at the usual in-store prices but with no delivery fee. Video streaming with Paramount+: This includes more than 40,000 episodes, movies and live sports.

This includes more than 40,000 episodes, movies and live sports. Free shipping with no order minimum: This is available even for small orders on all eligible items.

This is available even for small orders on all eligible items. Member savings on fuel: You can save up to 10 cents per gallon at 14,000+ gas locations nationwide, including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations.

You can save up to 10 cents per gallon at 14,000+ gas locations nationwide, including Exxon, Mobil, Walmart and Murphy stations. Walmart Rewards for members: With Walmart rewards, you can claim special offers on everyday items to earn rewards for future savings.

With Walmart rewards, you can claim special offers on everyday items to earn rewards for future savings. Mobile scan & go: This feature lets you use your phone to scan items as you shop in-store and checkout contact-free.

This feature lets you use your phone to scan items as you shop in-store and checkout contact-free. Early access: Members enjoy early access to new product releases, online Black Friday deals and more.

Members enjoy early access to new product releases, online Black Friday deals and more. Returns from home: If you need to return an item, Walmart comes to your door with no printing or repackaging required.

Although the “Mother of All Savings Memberships” is good news for new moms, Walmart itself has had some bad news of late. The retail giant recently announced that it will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance. The announcement continues Walmart’s tendency to shutter underperforming locations rather than try to turn them around. It closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 three years earlier.

