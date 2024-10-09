Walmart To Invest In 74 Solar Landscape Community Solar Projects In Maryland And Illinois

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) said it will invest in 74 Solar Landscape community solar projects in Maryland and Illinois. The commercial rooftop projects are currently under construction and expected to energize in 2024 and 2025. They will create nearly 43 megawatts (DC) of solar capacity for the surrounding communities, enough power to serve the equivalent of over 3,600 homes.

Approximately half of the portfolio is designed to reduce energy costs for low- and moderate-income (LMI) households. In total, Solar Landscape estimates that the projects will save subscribers about $1 million annually on energy bills.

Solar Landscape estimates that the construction of 43 MW of commercial rooftop capacity requires approximately 342,000 person-hours of installation time, equivalent to more than 170 full-time jobs if done in a single year.

Solar Landscape and Walmart plan to explore follow-on investments and opportunities to achieve shared goals in the domestic community solar space.

