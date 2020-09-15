Walmart Introduces New Membership Option As Walmart+ - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Retail major Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced Tuesday the introduction of a new membership option, Walmart+, which is aimed at saving customers time and money. Customers across the U.S. can now sign up for Walmart+.

Starting today, customers can sign up for Walmart+ at walmart.com/plus at a membership cost of $98 a year or $12.95 a month. The membership also includes free 15-day trial period.

Members will receive unlimited free delivery from stores, online offerings, fuel discounts and access to tools and more to make shopping faster for families.

