Walmart International President And CEO Kathryn McLay To Step Down

January 15, 2026 — 07:42 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) announced that Kathryn McLay, President and CEO of Walmart International, will be departing the company.

McLay will continue to serve in her current role until January 31st. Following that, she will remain with Walmart through the first quarter to help ensure a smooth transition.

The company has stated that McLay's successor will be named in the near future.

Prior to Walmart International, McLay served as President and CEO of Sam's Club U.S. McLay first joined the company working in Walmart U.S. strategy and supply chain and then led the Neighborhood Market business.

