Walmart initiated, Uber upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls

Top 5 Upgrades:

Erste Group upgraded Uber ( UBER to Buy from Hold. Uber should continue to significantly increase revenue, operating income and net profit in the coming quarters, notes the firm, which also views the potential acquisition of Expedia ( EXPE , as raised in media reports as a possibility, as a positive.

Top 5 Downgrades:

Bernstein downgraded Global Payments ( GPN to Market Perform from Outperform with a price target of $112, down from $135. The firm acknowledged the stock’s “undemanding valuation,” but struggles to see upside catalysts over the next few months.

