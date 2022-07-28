Markets

Walmart inflation alarm, Unilever’s pricey remedy: podcast

Contributor
Aimee Donnellan Reuters
Published
Reuters Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - America’s largest private employer’s market value fell $35 bln amid a profit warning. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how customers shifting to low-margin food is a harbinger for rivals. Also, the Dove maker is pushing quality versus quantity sales.

Listen to the podcast https://megaphone.link/THRH2473552574

Follow @aimeedonnellan https://twitter.com/aimeedonnellan on Twitter

(Editing by Thomas Shum and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KHC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular