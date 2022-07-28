Walmart inflation alarm, Unilever’s pricey remedy: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - America’s largest private employer’s market value fell $35 bln amid a profit warning. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss how customers shifting to low-margin food is a harbinger for rivals. Also, the Dove maker is pushing quality versus quantity sales.

