Walmart India says 8 senior staff among 56 executives fired

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc WMT.N, the world's largest retailer, has fired 56 of its India executives including eight from senior management, Krish Iyer, President and CEO of its India unit, said on Monday.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, Iyer said that a press report of a second round of layoffs in April was baseless.

Earlier, Reuters citing sources reported that the Bentonville, Ark. based company had fired around 50 of its India executives as part of its restructuring in the country.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Aditya Kalra and Chris Thomas; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

