Walmart India Promotes Sameer Aggarwal To CEO Of Best Price - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Walmart India, the Indian arm of U.S. retailer Walmart, Inc. (WMT), announced Wednesday that Sameer Aggarwal has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of Best Price, Walmart India, effective April 1. He will report directly to Dirk Van den Berghe, Executive Vice President, Global Sourcing and Regional CEO - Asia.

Aggarwal is taking over the CEO position from Krish Iyer, who is retiring from full-time management and will assume the role of an advisor to Best Price, Walmart India after a successful eight years with the company. Iyer will also work with Aggarwal until June 30 to ensure a smooth transition.

Aggarwal joined Walmart India in April 2018 as Executive Vice President overseeing strategy and administration and was promoted to Deputy CEO in January 2020.

Aggarwal has more than two decades of international business experience, including leadership roles at Yum! Brands in Southeast Asia, Sainsbury's in the U.K. and China as well as McKinsey & Co. in Australia.

