Walmart Inc. (WMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Walmart Inc. (WMT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased WMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $140.72, the dividend yield is 1.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WMT was $140.72, representing a -8.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $153.66 and a 20.26% increase over the 52 week low of $117.01.

WMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.73. Zacks Investment Research reports WMT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as -1.07%, compared to an industry average of -2.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WMT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WMT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)

Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA)

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (FTXD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXD with an increase of 12.56% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of WMT at 9.28%.

